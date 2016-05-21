type TV Show Current Status In Season

“She is my everything,” Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star Beanie Feldstein said of Adele on The Tonight Show. But what’s truly everything is the actress’ concert experience during the singer’s Radio City Music Hall gig in New York City. Feldstein called it the “best night of my life,” and that’s in large part thanks to Bill Murray and Al Roker.

Sitting next to the two celebs during the concert, Feldstein recalls Murray smacking her on the leg and saying, “You gonna ask Al for the weather?” After taking photos with fans, he smacks her again and says, “So, did you ask him?”

“In my head, we’re on an emotional journey together,” Feldstein adds. “We’re on the edge of our seats, we’re laughing, we’re crying together. I basically cried with Bill Murray.” Hear the full story in the video below, including the part where Murray starts “full belting” along to Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

Murray revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that his love for Adele stems from his sons. “I became a fan when I was driving my sons to school,” he said. “I had Adele on, and I look in the rearview mirror and all three of my sons are in the back singing. And I’m thinking, What the hell touched these guys? So I started singing it myself after I dropped them off.”