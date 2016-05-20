In the new trailer for Equity, Samantha, played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Alysia Reiner, discusses her move from “locking up drug dealers” to “white-collar crime.” Funny enough, the star of the film makes a similar step.

Breaking Bad‘s Anna Gunn leaves her days as Walter White’s wife behind to become a woman of Wall Street in this financial thriller from director Meera Menon (Farah Goes Bang). Equity sees her as Naomi Bishop, a senior investment banker at the largest investment firm. When she’s passed over for a promotion, she fights to take a start-up public to ensure her ascension, though she’s drawn into a world of deceitful office politics and a possible crack in the company’s walls.

James Purefoy (Sundance TV’s Hap and Leonard) and Sarah Megan Thomas (Backwards) also feature in the film, written by Amy Fox (Heights). Equity made the festival rounds, including Sundance where Sony Pictures Classics acquired its worldwide rights.

Thomas, who produced the film with Reiner through Broad Street Pictures, told Indiewire the mandate was to “create content with strong roles for women.” She added, “[I’m] fascinated with the women I’ve met, and curious why there were not more women in the upper echelons of these firms. I thought it was a great idea for a movie — and people love Wall Street movies.”

The film will hit theaters on July 29.