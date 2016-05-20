Avengers vs. X-Men movie: Fan-made supercut brings the comic book arc to life

Nick Romano
May 20, 2016 at 02:55 PM EDT

Though Disney has the Avengers and Fox has the X-Men, one fan imagines what it might look like if these two movie franchises collided for all out war. 

The supercut takes its name from the Avengers vs. X-Men comic series written by Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brubaker, and Matt Fraction. These superhero factions face off over the re-emergence of the chaotic Phoenix Force, but YouTube user Alex Luthor used a context more suitable for the films — humanity’s growing fear of mutants.  

“Avengers vs. X-Men” cuts footage from the various Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron, in addition to the X-Men saga. The voice of Ian McKellen’s Magneto warns, “Will you join my brotherhood and fight, or wait for the inevitable genocide? Who will you stand with — the humans or us?” 

