Legends of Tomorrow to introduce Justice Society of America in season 2

type TV Show genre Action, Sci-fi run date 01/21/16 performer Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Arthur Darvill, Dominic Purcell broadcaster The CW seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finally rid the world of Vandal Savage in the season finale, but it came at a price.

After a brief pit stop in 2016, the team realized their mission was not finished, so they re-teamed with Rip (Arthur Darvill) to take down Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) once and for all. However, Vandal aimed to use Thanagarian technology to basically go back in time and rewrite history. That technology, by the way, is what turned Vandal, Kendra (Ciara Renée), and Carter (Falk Hentschel) immortal.

Ultimately, the team would need to kill Vandal across three different time periods — which they succeeded in doing, but not everyone decided to stick with the team. In the wake of Vandal’s death, Kendra and Carter decided to start their life free from fear. While the Legends lost a part of the team, they gained a new ally. Patrick J. Adams’ mysterious DC Comics character was revealed to be Hourman, who crash-landed in another version of the Waverider. This version of Hourman is Rex Tyler. In the comics, Rex discovered a drug that basically gave him superhuman powers for one hour at a time.

“He’s not just Hourman, he announces himself as a member of the Justice Society of America,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells EW. “We’re planting a big flag that season 2 of Legends will not only feature the Legends of Tomorrow, but also the JSA.”

However, Guggenheim is shy to say which members of the JSA will be joining him next season, especially when it comes to a familiar JSA member from the comics: The Flash (portrayed in the hit CW series by Grant Gustin). “I can’t go spoiling stuff they’re doing on Flash,” Guggenheim says. “Phil Klemmer, Geoff Johns, Dan Evans, and I sat down in a room at DC with a list, and it’s a long list, of the members of the JSA. One of the more fun afternoons I’ve had recently is sitting down and actually composing our JSA lineup, our perfect JSA lineup. That was a blast to do.”

As for axing off this season’s big bad, “It was always our plan to kill Vandal,” Guggenheim says. “We gave ourselves the out of, ‘Well, if we come up with a really good idea, then we don’t necessarily have to kill him,’ but it felt right. For us, the thing that was the discovery was the way we killed him was different from our original plan — not with whether or not to kill Vandal, but how we decided to kill Vandal.”

The Legends and the Justice Society will have their hands full next season, as Guggenheim promises an evil bigger threat in store. “The beauty part of it is we already know how we’re going to top it,” Guggenheim says. “I will say literally the threat that Vandal Savage posed it’s going to seem small in comparison. That’s not even hyperbole, and you know I’m prone to hyperbole. People will be saying ‘Vandal who?’ by the time the big bad of season 2 is fully explored or fully revealed.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return this fall on The CW.