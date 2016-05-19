Fall TV poll: Which new shows look the best?

You’ve heard about them for months. You’ve now seen the trailers (You have, right? This complete fall schedule grid includes links to each). Now vote on which new series looks the best from each of the major broadcast networks.

Below are five polls listing all the new shows on the NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW, including the midseason titles — so you can pick one top choice from each network. We’re awfully curious which are you favorites (and we bet the networks are too).