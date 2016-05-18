Game of Thrones: 7 photos from Sunday's 'The Door'

Helen Sloan/HBO
placeholder
James Hibberd
May 18, 2016 at 06:51 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
performer
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey
director
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
7

HBO’s Game of Thrones has released seven new photos from Sunday’s upcoming hour, “The Door.”

Here’s a look at Jon Snow, Arya back in the Hall of Faces, Dany and Daario back together, Brienne hanging out with Sansa, Bran running into The Night’s King, that mysterious Meereenese Red Priestess Kinvara, and a presumably awkward Sansa and Littlefinger reunion

Helen Sloan/HBO

Helen Sloan/HBO

Macall B. Polay/HBO

HBO

Helen Sloan/HBO

Helen Sloan/HBO

Helen Sloan/HBO

For coverage of Sunday’s “Book of the Stranger,” here’s our interview with Emilia Clarke on her firey nude scene, our chat with Sophie Turner about her big reunion, our deep-dive recap, and the latest episode of our podcast is below. More coming on Sunday, so follow @jameshibberd for the latest and subscribe to our GoT email newsletter.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now