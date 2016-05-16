type TV Show genre Reality TV performer RuPaul broadcaster VH1 seasons 9 Current Status In Season

Bewurrrrr: Obviously, this post contains major spoilers about the season 8 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Okurrrrr?

Bob The Drag Queen didn’t have to sashay away. Not only did she get to stay, but she got a crown as RuPaul named her winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 in Monday night’s finale.

Out of 12 competitors in the Logo competition during a season its eponymous host called “the most competitive ever,” it all came down to Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, and Bob The Drag Queen, who had one message for the audience after winning: “Take whatever you love about yourself and walk into the world purse first!”

“Winning is a dream come true and a great opportunity,” Bob The Drag Queen said in a news release. “With great drag comes great responsibility, and I’m excited to get responsible.”

“America’s Next Drag Superstar could only be Bob The Drag Queen. Her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is gigantic, and the world of entertainment has been blessed with a bright new star!” RuPaul said in the release. “Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls are so much more than runnerups. They are gorgeous, talented queens who have captured the hearts and imaginations of the world and are destined for greatness.”

In addition to a $100,000 prize, Bob The Drag Queen also appears in a first-of-its-kind advertisement, which you can see below, for the new AXE “Find Your Magic” point of view, which challenges the “outdated notions of masculinity and sends a message that guys can be what they want, dress how they want, love who they want, and live fiercely,” according to a press release.

Season 8 ratings were up over the previous one, in which Violet Chachki was named winner. That success is leading to more Drag Race: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Reason 8 RuVealed premieres Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT featuring new footage and gossip; and RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race premieres later this summer on Logo with fan-favorite queens making their return to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.