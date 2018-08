type TV Show Current Status In Season

Christina Milian recreates Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight” video in a new clip from an upcoming Lip Sync Battle, where the singer is competing against Grandfathered‘s Josh Peck.

In the sneak peek, Milian and a crew of club-ready dancers break it down to the 1999 track against a backdrop of palm trees. Watch some of the performance above, and see the full battle when it airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.