type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 130 minutes release date 09/02/16 director Derek Cianfrance genre Drama

In the new trailer for The Light Between Oceans, things quickly go from good to bad, back to good, and then bad again. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine), the film based on M.L. Stedman’s 2012 novel, follows a married couple (played by real life beaus Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander) living in Australia post World War I.

The trailer shows the beautiful marriage that Tom and Isabel have before tragedy strikes and they lose their unborn child. As they struggle with their loss, a baby suddenly washes ashore and they decide to raise the child as their own. For years, all is well, until they encounter Hannah (Rachel Weisz), whose presence could threaten their happy family.

The film will be released in the U.S. on September 2nd. Watch the full trailer above.