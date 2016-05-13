The Light Between Oceans trailer: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander find a baby

Derek Lawrence
May 13, 2016 at 05:39 PM EDT

The Light Between Oceans

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
130 minutes
release date
09/02/16
director
Derek Cianfrance
genre
Drama

In the new trailer for The Light Between Oceans, things quickly go from good to bad, back to good, and then bad again. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine), the film based on M.L. Stedman’s 2012 novel, follows a married couple (played by real life beaus Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander) living in Australia post World War I.

The trailer shows the beautiful marriage that Tom and Isabel have before tragedy strikes and they lose their unborn child. As they struggle with their loss, a baby suddenly washes ashore and they decide to raise the child as their own. For years, all is well, until they encounter Hannah (Rachel Weisz), whose presence could threaten their happy family.

The film will be released in the U.S. on September 2nd. Watch the full trailer above.

