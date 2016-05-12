type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 10/03/13 performer Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt broadcaster The CW seasons 5 tvpgr TV-14

Last week, The Originals lost Davina, and it was Marcel who seemed to take the news the hardest (which is no surprise considering he thought of her as a daughter-of-sorts). And considering that the Mikaelsons were the reason she died, it’s also no surprise that Marcel ended the hour by considering Vincent’s proposition: Marcel could take the serum that Vincent extracted from Aurora and become the thing that could kill an Original.

We spoke with Charles Michael Davis about Marcel’s decision, his love of Kanye West, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Marcel just lost Davina. Where is he in the grieving process?

CHARLES MICHAEL DAVIS: The last episode was the entire grieving process, I think. What were the last two stages of grief?

Depression and acceptance.

Yeah, I think when we find him at the end in the loft, he doesn’t want any company, I think he’s depressed. Then when he gets that new information from Vincent and sees the serum, we’re wondering what action he’s going to take as part of his acceptance. We’ll definitely find out in the next episode how he copes and how he accepts Davina’s death.

It makes sense for the vampire grieving process to happen in hour.

[Laughs] Yeah, he’s been alive for hundreds of years so he’s had practice at it.

Does he consider Vincent an ally at this point?

I think he can trust him because he knows his story, he knows where he stands with his alliances. He’s not a questionable ally as far as intentions go — that makes it easier for Marcel to trust him.

Is there anyone else he feels like he can turn to? Where is Josh?

That’s the thing: You can’t trust Josh because he’s there sometimes and the’s not there others. He just shows up randomly and doesn’t really talk about what’s going on with him, where he’s at internally. [Laughs] With Vincent, he wears his emotions on his sleeve.

So Marcel can’t trust anyone who’s stoic, which means he’s really never trusted any of the Mikaelsons ever.

[Laughs] Yeah I was just reading this book and it was talking about those who are stoic and those who wear their emotions on their sleeve. It takes too much energy to be friends with a stoic person — you never know where you stand with them. So I think there’s a little bit of relief with Vincent.

I now want an episode of Marcel yelling “Use your words!” at everyone.

[Laughs] “I’m not a mind reader for Christ’s sake! When you say there’s nothing going on, I don’t know what that means! You can’t keep saying you’re fine!”

At the end of last week, he’s obviously not happy with Kol’s family, but Kol was also a part of the efforts to save Davina, so what are his feelings toward Kol at this point?

He’s part of the Mikaelson family so I feel like if you take on one or two, you’re definitely taking on … that’s pretty much the majority now, so you’re definitely taking on all of them. [Laughs] The family’s getting smaller and smaller, so there’s nothing they can do but stick together.

Is he actually considering taking this serum?

It’s hard to say with him. He can be impulsive, like we saw in the pilot, he just killed Jane-Anne. His emotions can get the best of him. You have to think about what state was he in when he received the offer. The great thing about the episode is you get to see Klaus try to reach Marcel and reason with him and even try to win him over. The audience will also be trying to get a read on Marcel and where he’s at.

If he were to become this thing, he would have the power to do more than drive the Mikaelsons from town. But emotionally, do you think Marcel could ever get to the point where he would legitimately kill a Mikaelson?

Sure, I mean why stop there, why not run for president? [Laughs] Like Kanye West said, “No one man should have all that power.” I’m sure Marcel’s a huge fan of Kanye West. Huge fan!

I’m just happy we’re seeing Marcel again. He hasn’t been too involved lately. What has he been up to?

Reading a lot. He has a book club. He’s tearing up Amazon.com. You should see his queue of recently purchased books. [Laughs] I think he’s been waiting for the storm to pass and now it looks like the tornado came threw and wrecked his house and now he’s cursing the gods.

The Originals airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.