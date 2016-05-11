type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 1 run date 05/22/16 performer Dominic Cooper, W. Earl Brown broadcaster AMC genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

AMC has enthusiastically hyped its new comic book adaptation Preacher by screening the pilot at this year’s SXSW, releasing some spectacularly mayhemic footage, and allowing your writer to visit the show’s Albuquerque set for a story you can read in this week’s forthcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. Now, we can exclusively reveal, the cable network will also give away 100,000 copies of the first issue of writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon’s original title. AMC is doing so in collaboration with DC Entertainment, which published the comic back in the ’90s through its Vertigo imprint. The issues will boast a new cover from Dillon showing the series’ three lead actors Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun as their respective characters: superpower-possessing man-of-the-cloth Jesse Custer, his criminally-minded ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare, and mysterious Irish boozehound Cassidy.

Preacher #1 will be available to snap up at comic stores beginning May 18. Can’t wait until then? Good news! From today until May 13, the issue will be available to read for free via DC’s digital channels (ComiXology.com, ReadDCEntertainment.com, Amazon, iTunes, Google, iVerse, Barnes & Noble’s Nook, and more).

You can see Dillon’s new cover for Preacher #1 above and a trailer for the show, which debuts May 22, below.