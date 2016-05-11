Justin Bieber is done taking pictures

Put your cameras away: Justin Bieber is done being photographed.

“If you happen to see me out somewhere, know that I’m not gonna take a picture,” the “What Do You Mean” singer wrote in a note he posted on Instagram Tuesday. “It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity.”

Bieber’s request comes on the heels of his March announcement that he would not participate in fan meet-and-greets during his Purpose World Tour. “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression,” he wrote in a note to fans.

Although Bieber didn’t mention any run-ins that sparked his decision on Tuesday, the announcement did arrive the same day photos of him walking barefoot around Boston made their way around the web. He later expanded on his initial post after one Instagram commenter said, “Your fans are the reason you are as successful as you are. The least you could do is take pictures with them.”

Bieber said the commenter was “so right,” but stood strong on the no-pictures rule. “If you think setting boundaries is being a douche, I’m the biggest douche around, but I think it’s smart and will be the only way I last,” he said. “I wanna enjoy life and not be a slave to the world and their demands of what they think I need to do!! I love the fact that I am able to make people happy but, c’mon, if you truly were in my position you would understand how tiring it is.”