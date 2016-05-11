Garth Brooks to perform in New York City for first time in nearly 20 years

Kevin Winter/ACM2015/Getty Images
Jessica Goodman
May 11, 2016 at 11:55 AM EDT

Garth Brooks hasn’t made a tour stop in New York City in two decades but that’ll change on July 9, when he takes the stage at Yankee Stadium as part of his world tour with Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks made the announcement on Twitter and posted a video, remembering when he played in New York in 1997 at Central Park. “The last time he was in New York,” the video reads before showing Central Park in 1997 where, per a release, almost a million people attended.

Brooks is in the midst of a massive world tour, during which he announces one stop at a time. He most recently played in Fargo, North Dakota, for the first time in 17 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

