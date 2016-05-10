type TV Show Current Status Pending seasons 1 run date 06/03/16 performer Cam Newton broadcaster Nickelodeon genre Reality TV

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is bringing his skills — and, yes, his dabs — to Nickelodeon this summer, and you can watch an exclusive trailer for the show right here.

As the 2016 NFL MVP, Newton helped carry his team to Super Bowl 50 after notching a near-perfect regular-season record. His new series All In With Cam Newton finds him applying those leadership skills (plus his famous charm) to help real kids achieve their own lifelong dreams. Over 20 episodes, Newton will serve as host as he helps each kid pursue their individual passions, which include everything from basketball to fashion to government. It’s the sort of feel-good stuff that even his critics might enjoy.

But Superman will have some help as well. Each week, All In will bring in special guests — such as gymnast Dominique Dawes, illusionist David Copperfield, fashion guru Tim Gunn, and more — to act as mentors.

See the always-charismatic Cam dab it up with a bunch of cute kids in the video above, which, for some reason, also involves a lot of snakes. All In With Cam Newton debuts Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.