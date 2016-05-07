Sharon Stone says she has a 'wee' role in a Marvel movie

The Late Late Show With James Corden Close this dialog window Streaming Options

As evidenced by Captain America: Civil War, Marvel filled its universe with a host of high-profile names, including Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), William Hurt (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross), and Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo). But now it seems the studio is going back to basics… Basic Instinct, that is.

Sharon Stone told James Corden on his The Late Late Show this week that she has a “wee” role in an upcoming release. “I am going to do a Marvel movie,” she said (via ComingSoon). She added, “I’m just doing a wee part in a Marvel movie, upcoming, and I can’t tell, because you know, you have to sign confidentiality agreements. But I’m going to do a wee part in a Marvel movie now. That’s it.”

There’s a possibility Stone could have been referring to a Marvel movie from 20th Century Fox, the home of the X-Men films, but Disney’s Marvel already announced a number of projects in active development. Her “wee” role, for instance, could be a sly nod to Ant-Man and The Wasp, which will re-team Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne.

Marvel had no comment for EW at this time, though some online speculate she could be playing Janet van Dyne, Hope’s mother and the original wearer of The Wasp suit.

Other movies in development for releases include Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Marvel’s Kevin Feige told Fandango that director and cast announcements will be made for Captain Marvel later this summer.