type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

Every Gilmore Girls fan has a favorite Stars Hollow townie… or five. For some, Miss Patty steals the show with her dance recitals and her multiple marriages. Or perhaps it’s Babette’s scratchy voice and love of karaoke that catches your attention. Then there’s Taylor, Tom, Gypsy, Morey, and the list goes on.

But for Gilmore Girls star Milo Ventimiglia, there’s one townie he’ll always love: Kirk. When Ventimiglia stopped by the EW offices, he spoke briefly about what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix revival before he explained just why Kirk is his favorite citizen of Stars Hollow.

The Gilmore Girls revival is set to hit Netflix later this year.