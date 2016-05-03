Gilmore Girls: Milo Ventimiglia reveals his favorite townie

placeholder
Samantha Highfill
May 03, 2016 at 04:13 PM EDT

Gilmore Girls

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
7
run date
10/05/00-05/15/07
performer
Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia
guest performer
Rob Estes
broadcaster
The CW, WB
genre
Drama, Comedy

Every Gilmore Girls fan has a favorite Stars Hollow townie… or five. For some, Miss Patty steals the show with her dance recitals and her multiple marriages. Or perhaps it’s Babette’s scratchy voice and love of karaoke that catches your attention. Then there’s Taylor, Tom, Gypsy, Morey, and the list goes on.

RELATED: Ranking the Gilmore Girls Townies

But for Gilmore Girls star Milo Ventimiglia, there’s one townie he’ll always love: Kirk. When Ventimiglia stopped by the EW offices, he spoke briefly about what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix revival before he explained just why Kirk is his favorite citizen of Stars Hollow.

The Gilmore Girls revival is set to hit Netflix later this year.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now