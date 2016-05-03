Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston to star in Above Suspicion

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images
placeholder
Christian Holub
May 03, 2016 at 06:11 PM EDT

Above Suspicion

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Lynda La Plante
publisher
Touchstone
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Fiction

Daenerys Targaryen might be on her way to join other widows of dead Dothraki lords, but her alter ego Emilia Clarke certainly isn’t staying idle. In addition to her hotly anticipated role in this summer’s Me Before You, Clarke is also set to star in an adaptation of Joe Sharkey’s Above Suspicion alongside Boardwalk Empire alum Jack Huston

Based on a true story of the first-ever murder conviction for an FBI agent, Above Suspicion will be directed by Phillip Noyce (SaltThe Giver), written by Chris Gerolmo (Mississippi Burning), and produced by Colleen Camp (American Rhapsody). Clarke will play an impoverished woman in Appalachian Kentucky who becomes embroiled with a newly arrived FBI agent (Huston).

Filming is set to begin May 23, with plans to launch international sales at next year’s Cannes Film Festival. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now