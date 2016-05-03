type Book Current Status In Season author Lynda La Plante publisher Touchstone genre Mystery and Thriller, Fiction

Daenerys Targaryen might be on her way to join other widows of dead Dothraki lords, but her alter ego Emilia Clarke certainly isn’t staying idle. In addition to her hotly anticipated role in this summer’s Me Before You, Clarke is also set to star in an adaptation of Joe Sharkey’s Above Suspicion alongside Boardwalk Empire alum Jack Huston.

Based on a true story of the first-ever murder conviction for an FBI agent, Above Suspicion will be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt, The Giver), written by Chris Gerolmo (Mississippi Burning), and produced by Colleen Camp (American Rhapsody). Clarke will play an impoverished woman in Appalachian Kentucky who becomes embroiled with a newly arrived FBI agent (Huston).

Filming is set to begin May 23, with plans to launch international sales at next year’s Cannes Film Festival.