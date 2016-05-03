Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in Taran Killam-directed action comedy

type Movie Current Status In Season release date 05/03/16 Limited Release Date 05/03/16 Wide Release Date 05/03/16

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new role in his crosshairs. EW has confirmed that the action hero is set to play the titular hitman in Why We’re Killing Gunther, a big-screen comedy marking the directorial debut of Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam.

Killam wrote the script and will costar in the film, which centers on an arrogant but accomplished assassin (Schwarzenegger) whose fed-up colleagues try to take him out yet always seem to be one step behind.

The ensemble cast also includes Cobie Smulders (who is Killam’s wife), fellow SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan, Kumail Nanjiani, Randall Park, Paul Brittain, and Ryan Gaul. The producers are Killam, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia, and Steve Squillante.

Shooting is set to start this summer.

Schwarzenegger most recently starred in Terminator Genisys and Maggie, and he’s an old hand at blending action and comedy, having made such movies as Kindergarten Cop, Last Action Hero, and True Lies.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Gunther.