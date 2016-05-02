type Stage Current Status In Season run date 03/06/16 director Liesl Tommy author Danai Gurira genre Drama, play

Attendees of the Saturday matinee show of Broadway’s Eclipsed had a special and powerful guest speaker after the show: U2 singer and ONE Campaign co-founder Bono.

The show’s star Lupita Nyong’o introduced Bono to the stage after announcing each show will be dedicated to the kidnapped and still missing girls.

“In our story, Eclipsed, we witness the power of naming. The power of naming your pain, naming your joy, naming yourself,” Nyong’o said through tears. “The simple act of declaring a name can make a public issue very personal.”

Bono walked on to pay tribute to the 219 girls who were kidnapped by Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, noting two in particular: Lydia Habila and Rejoice Musa.

Bono — who’s worked with Eclipsed writer Danai Gurira — led the crowd in repeating Habila and Musa’s names. “I think in some tiny but important way, we’ve kind of met them, by saying their names,” he added.

“It goes without saying if they were American girls or Irish girls, we’d get a daily report on how they’re doing,” Bono closed his speech. “Well, they’re not out of the news tonight, and we want that daily report. Thank you”

See the moment above.