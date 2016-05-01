Your ultimate Silicon Valley drinking game

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 04/06/14 performer Thomas Middleditch, Aly Mawji, T.J. Miller broadcaster HBO genre Comedy

Silicon Valley has returned to HBO (Sundays, 10 p.m. ET), and Pied Piper’s mousy mastermind Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) has returned after being fired. Raise a glass to the reunion with EW’s Silicon Valley drinking game, which you must be at least 21 to play, and even then, you probably shouldn’t play if you want to live.

To print your own, download EW’s Silicon Valley drinking game here.