type TV Show genre Drama run date 03/27/05 performer Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. broadcaster ABC seasons 15 tvpgr TV-14

Callie, don’t toy with us!

Sara Ramirez — who has played Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy since 2006 — appeared to suggest via Twitter that season 12 of the ABC drama could be her last. (The show has already been renewed for a 13th season.)

“That’s a wrap for Doctor #CallieTorrries #Season13 #Grey’s Anatomy,” she wrote Wednesday. “Thank you all for an enriching & unforgettable #rollercoaster ride!”

A spokeswoman for Shondaland drama, which has been enjoying a ratings resurgence in the wake of Patrick Dempsey’s high-profile departure last April, would not comment about the tweet. But insiders have confirmed to EW that Ramirez’s contract, while up in June, may be renewed.

Her tweet could just be a negotiating ploy. It could also be another example of Ramirez’s sly sense of humor, as the actress shared a similar tweet in April 2014. She wrote, “Dear @shondarhimes & all who make #GreysAnatomy @GreysABC, it’s been a a roller coaster ride & an honor! Thanku all! #SeasonX #SeasonZen.”

Despite losing original stars Sandra Oh and Dempsey in the last two years, Grey’s remains ABC’s No. 1 drama among adults 18-49. The show has racked up a number of bragging rights when it comes to its enduring popularity, like how viewership of the 2005 pilot has more than doubled over the past five years and how 57% of all Grey’s viewers ages 18-34 have discovered and caught up with the show online.

But this, by far, is ABC’s best stat for Grey’s: if you add video-on-demand and online viewing with the show’s network performance, Grey’s is actually up 6 percent year-to-date in adults 18-49, 13 percent among adults 18-34, and 11 percent in women 18-34. Take that, McDreamy!

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and wraps its 12th season on May 19.