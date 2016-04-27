24 is coming back to TV — but this time, Kiefer Sutherland will be behind the camera instead of in front.

Fox announced Wednesday that it has ordered a follow-up drama called 24: Legacy, executive-produced by Sutherland, who starred in the original throughout its nine-season run.

Straight Outta Compton breakout Corey Hawkins, Homeland actress Miranda Otto, and Sons of Anarchy actor Jimmy Smits will star in the show, which follows a race to prevent a deadly terrorist attack on the United States. Howard Gordon, Brian Grazer, Manny Coto, Evan Katz, and Stephen Hopkins will serve as executive producers alongside Sutherland.

Fox also announced another new drama called Star about three singers navigating the music business. Lee Daniels will executive produce with Tom Donaghy, Pamela Oas Williams, and Effie Brown. Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady are set to play the main three characters, while Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt will also star. The series will feature original music, following in the footsteps of Daniels’ other Fox show, Empire.

Neither 24: Legacy nor Star have exact release dates yet, but both are set to debut in the upcoming 2016-2017 season.