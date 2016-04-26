type Movie Current Status In Season release date 04/26/16 Limited Release Date 04/26/16 Wide Release Date 04/26/16

Daisy Ridley continues to expand her horizons. After breaking out in Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year and boarding the fantasy-romance Kolma last week, the 24-year-old English actress is now attached to star in The Lost Wife, a drama set against the backdrop of World War II.

Based on the novel by Alyson Richman, the film will tell the story of a young Jewish artist (Ridley) in prewar Prague who is separated from her husband during the Nazi invasion. Surviving the horrors of war, she struggles to adapt to life in postwar America and eventually reunites with her lost love decades later.

Robbie Brenner, Michelle Chydzik, and Jeff Waxman are producing the project, which does not currently have a director. Marc Klein wrote the script.

Ridley is currently shooting Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is scheduled open Dec. 15, 2017.

Variety first reported Ridley’s casting in The Lost Wife.