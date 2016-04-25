Game of Thrones EW podcast for 'The Red Woman' is live

type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

It’s up: EW’s first official episode of its new Game of Thrones Weekly podcast is here.

Already in the Top 10 on the iTunes chart after its preview launch two weeks ago, the new episode, “How Old Is Melisandre, Anyway?” tackles the season opener “The Red Woman.”

Description: Melisandre is really old! The Sand Snakes get stabby! Jon Snow really is dead… but will he stay that way? James Hibberd and Darren Franich dig into the season 6 premiere, with some theories about the Red God, thoughts on Sansa’s adorable oath stumbles, the future of Kit Harington’s decomposing corpse, whether the Khal Moro is channeling Conan the Barbarian, and how Rome was like Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones. To send in questions about the show or to answer our trivia question, email us at GOTpodcast@ew.com. And don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast right here, and listen to the new episode below: