UPDATE: The video dropped on Tidal at 12 p.m. ET and can be seen in full below.

EARLIER: Rihanna announced that her next music video will drop at noon on Tuesday, April 20 (a.k.a. 4/20). She teased the clip for “Needed Me” in a GIF on Twitter, which features her taking a toke on the water.

“Happy 420, look out for Needed Me TODAY at NOON EST,” she tweeted.

In an Instagram post she also revealed that Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine helmed the video.

“Needed Me” is off her last collection, Anti, which debuted in January on Tidal. So far, she’s released music videos for “Kiss it Better” and “Work.”

Last month, both “Kiss It Better” and “Needed Me” were shipped to radio following the success “Work” has had on the charts. It’s been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks, and this week she surged past the Beatles’ record for weeks spent at No. 1. In total, Rihanna has now been at the top for 60 weeks, while the Fab Four had 59 weeks.