Adam Devine to go on Paternity Leave in new comedy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
placeholder
Oliver Gettell
April 20, 2016 at 08:19 PM EDT

Paternity Leave

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
release date
04/20/16
Limited Release Date
04/20/16
Wide Release Date
04/20/16

Adam Devine is with movie. The Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actor is set to star in Paternity Leave, a comedy about a group of immature dudes who scheme for paid time off with the help of a pregnant friend, EW has confirmed.

Todd Strauss-Schulson, who recently directed Devine in the slasher send-up The Final Girls, will helm the New Line film. They’ll work from a script most recently written by Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman.

Devine broke out as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics and a supporting player in Pitch Perfect and its sequel (he’s Rebel Wilson’s nemesis-slash-love interest, Bumper). He’ll have his most prominent movie role to date opposite Zac Efron in the aforementioned Mike and Dave, which Fox will release in July.

Strauss-Schulson previously directed A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now