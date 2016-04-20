Adam Devine to go on Paternity Leave in new comedy

type Movie Current Status In Season release date 04/20/16 Limited Release Date 04/20/16 Wide Release Date 04/20/16

Adam Devine is with movie. The Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actor is set to star in Paternity Leave, a comedy about a group of immature dudes who scheme for paid time off with the help of a pregnant friend, EW has confirmed.

Todd Strauss-Schulson, who recently directed Devine in the slasher send-up The Final Girls, will helm the New Line film. They’ll work from a script most recently written by Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman.

Devine broke out as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics and a supporting player in Pitch Perfect and its sequel (he’s Rebel Wilson’s nemesis-slash-love interest, Bumper). He’ll have his most prominent movie role to date opposite Zac Efron in the aforementioned Mike and Dave, which Fox will release in July.

Strauss-Schulson previously directed A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.