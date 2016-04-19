AC/DC's Brian Johnson on hearing loss
AC/DC recently had to reschedule the rest of its Rock or Bust World Tour after it became clear that Brian Johnson couldn’t continue to perform because of a hearing condition, which the singer opened up about in a note distributed Tuesday.
In the note, Johnson explains he “risked total deafness” if he kept performing at large venues “where the sound levels are beyond [his] current tolerance.” Guns ‘N Roses’ Axl Rose will be joining AC/DC on the remaining dates of their current tour.
“Being part of AC/DC, making records and performing for the millions of devoted fans this past 36 years has been my life’s work,” Johnson wrote. “I cannot imagine going forward without being part of that, but for now I have no choice. The one thing for certain is that I will always be with AC/DC at every show in spirit, if not in person.”
Johnson also clarified that this isn’t the end of his music career. “Finally, I wish to assure our fans that I am not retiring,” he said. “My doctors have told me that I can continue to record in studios and I intend to do that … I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances. While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”
Read Johnson’s full note below.
