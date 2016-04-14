The Beckham family might have another pop star in the making. Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham took to Instagram late Wednesday night to share an adorable post of her son Cruz singing.

In the video, the 11-year-old tackles an a cappella cut of Twista and Faith Evans’ 2005 hit, “Hope,” sounding much like a budding Justin Bieber. “Super cute Cruz!!!” mom Victoria captioned the clip. The internet seems to agree: it’s since racked up over 255,000 likes.