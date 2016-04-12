'Outlander' return ratings double to set record

Outlander
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama, Romance, Sci-fi
- run date
- 08/09/14
- performer
- Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan
- Producer
- Ronald D. Moore
- broadcaster
- Starz
- seasons
- 3
- tvpgr
- TV-MA
Starz’ Outlander returned to record ratings Saturday night.
The romantic time-travel adventure drama delivered 1.5 million viewers for the first airing of its season 2 debut — double the show’s 2014 series premiere. The performance is also up 25 percent from the show’s midseason return last April.
The season 2 premiere numbers will dramatically increase once Starz adds repeats and on-demand viewing into the tally — right now the full tally stands at 2.7 million viewers and counting. In terms of next-day numbers, this is the biggest launch ever for a sesaon premiere on the network.
Outlander benefited from stronger reviews this time around, on average (here’s EW’s take). The series was also recently in the running for a Golden Globe for best drama. Plus, having a sexy EW cover that flew off the newsstands probably didn’t hurt either.
Comments