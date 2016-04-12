David Gest, best known for his work as a producer and his former marriage to Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday at a hotel in London, the Associated Press confirmed. He was 62.

“Police were called at 10:17 on Tuesday 12 April to the Four Seasons hotel in Westferry Circus to reports of an unexplained death of a man in his 60s,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to BBC News. “London Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Life was pronounced extinct at the hotel.”

Gest produced Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, a compilation of two New York City shows honoring Jackson’s legacy that premiered on CBS in November 2001. The shows included performances by Jackson himself and the rest of his family along with pop heavyweights like Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, and *NSYNC.

Minnelli, a good friend of Jackson’s, also performed at the celebration, and she and Gest wed soon after in 2002. They went on to film a pilot for a VH1 reality TV show that was canceled before airing, and divorced in 2007.

Gest also appeared on other reality shows like I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, on which he competed in 2006, and 2007’s ITV series This is David Gest. More recently, he appeared on the 2016 season of U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, but had to leave just days after entering due to “medical reasons.”

He was due to begin touring this summer with his show “David Gest is not Dead but Alive With Soul.”