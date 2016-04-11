Tyler, the Creator shared the design for a new shirt mocking Donald Trump on Sunday. The latest garment in the 25-year-old rapper’s Golf Wang fashion line features a portrait of the presidential candidate — but doctored with a mustache like Adolf Hitler’s. The text above Trump reads “President of the United States,” while the text beneath him says “Donald J. Trump 2016-2020 We F—ked Up.”

Despite drawing criticism throughout his career for his insensitive lyrics, Tyler, the Creator has made political statements with his fashion line before. The former Odd Future leader made news in May 2015 when he released a shirt that refashioned a white supremacist logo with an anti-homophobia message.