type TV Show genre Teen Drama, Superhero run date 06/07/18 creator Joe Pokaski performer Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt broadcaster Freeform

Freeform is getting into the Marvel game.

EW has confirmed that the network has given Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger a straight-to-series order. Cloak and Dagger is based on the comic, which follows teens Tandy Bowen and Tyron Johnson as they handle two major life changes: Gaining superpowers and falling in love. In the comic, Tandy has the ability to emit light daggers while Tyrone can engulf others in darkness.

Cloak and Dagger marks the network’s first-ever Marvel series. As of now, there’s no writer attached.

Variety first reported the news.