Cloak and Dagger gets series order at Freeform

Marvel
Samantha Highfill
April 07, 2016 at 02:45 PM EDT

Cloak and Dagger

type
TV Show
genre
Teen Drama, Superhero
run date
06/07/18
creator
Joe Pokaski
performer
Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt
broadcaster
Freeform

Freeform is getting into the Marvel game.

EW has confirmed that the network has given Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger a straight-to-series order. Cloak and Dagger is based on the comic, which follows teens Tandy Bowen and Tyron Johnson as they handle two major life changes: Gaining superpowers and falling in love. In the comic, Tandy has the ability to emit light daggers while Tyrone can engulf others in darkness.

Cloak and Dagger marks the network’s first-ever Marvel series. As of now, there’s no writer attached.

Variety first reported the news.

