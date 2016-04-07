type Movie release date 04/04/17

Charlize Theron knows cars. In The Italian Job, she drove a Mini Cooper like a boss. In Mad Max: Fury Road, she drove a War Rig, which is similar to a Mini Cooper in the sense that a rampaging four-armed Tyrannosaurus Rex is similar to your pet frog. And now Theron will join the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, the neverending saga of flying cars and the humans who wield them, as the franchise’s “greatest adversary ever.”

As originally reported by Variety, Theron will join the as-yet-untitled film, which will hit theaters 53 weeks from now on April 14, 2017, as the . Plot details are scarce, but the film – which we will henceforth refer to as Fast & Furiosa or Fast 8: Fury Road or maybe Young Fast Adult Furious because Theron was the bomb in Young Adult – will supposedly begin what star-producer Vin Diesel has referred to as “one last Trilogy to end the saga.”

This could mean that Theron will be around for multiple films. Or it could mean that Theron will play the villain in the eighth movie, then die, then return to life in the ninth movie, which let’s call Furious: Winter’s War. Also entirely possible: Fast & Furiosa will end with Charlize Theron racing down the side of Mount Everest on a Ferrari on a firetruck on a freight train on an oil tanker, shooting a machine gun at a biplane being flown by The Rock, whilst simultaneously engaging in a boxing match with Michelle Rodriguez and a kung fu battle with Michelle Yeoh.

This is all just a theory. The point is: Charlize Theron, Fast & Furious, yes.