Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon play Drinko on The Tonight Show

NBC

The Tonight Show

Show Details
type
TV Show
placeholder
Christian Holub
April 07, 2016 at 11:50 AM EDT

Drinko is back. Jimmy Fallon has an arsenal of wacky games to unleash on celebrity guests of The Tonight Show, but perhaps none are stranger than Drinko, which requires players to ingest unpredictable beverage concoctions. On Wednesday’s show, the lucky players were Fallon and Cameron Diaz.

Some alcohol was involved, but the weirdest combinations didn’t involve it at all. Diaz, for instance, began the game by combining a kale smoothie and salsa verde (“This is like the best-case scenario for me,” she said). Salsa verde came roaring back for Fallon’s turn, but got paired with prune juice. The mash-up was so disgusting Fallon appeared temporarily sidelined, disappearing behind the giant Drinko screen to gag. By that standard, Fallon’s final drink (absinthe and limoncello) was a joy. 

Watch the clip below. 

The Tonight Show

type
TV Show
Status
In Season
Complete Coverage
The Tonight Show

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now