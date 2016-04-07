Best Songs of the Week: Tegan and Sara, Dierks Bentley, Kygo, and more

Each week EW’s music staffers share their favorite brand new tunes. See our picks below and sound off about your picks in the comments.

Tegan and Sara, “Boyfriend”

Tegan and Sara reemerge from a years-long stint outside the spotlight with “Boyfriend,” their first original single since 2013. On the track, the twin duo masterfully reinvigorate the playful pop they introduced on their most recent record, Heartthrob, coupling lovelorn lyrics with a synthy ’80s beat. —Dana Getz

Dierks Bentley, “I’ll Be The Moon”

The latest off Bentley’s upcoming “relationship record” is a sultry peek behind the curtains of an affair. It’s desperate, and wonderfully so. The idea is simple: Let me fit into your world, any which way. “He can be the sun,” Bentley promises a lover. “And I’ll be the moon.” As is the case with just about every great song. (P.S. Those smoky harmonies you hear? They’re courtesy of “My Church” singer Maren Morris, who you’ll be hearing a lot about on the horizon.) —Madison Vain

Taylor Bennett, “Straight From the Bottom”

Taylor Bennett stepped from behind big brother Chance the Rapper’s shadow with his debut album, Broad Shoulders, taking a confident leap into Chicago hip-hop with an unsurprisingly polished LP. Just three months later, the rap wunderkind returns with a sleek new slow jam, “Straight From the Bottom,” solidifying his status as a promising up-and-comer with deft lyricism beyond his 19 years. —DG

Kygo, “Raging” ft. Kodaline

Who knew a fit of rage could feel this good? The Norwegian EDM star partners up with the Irish rockers — and Brit breakout James Bay, who co-wrote the song — for an atmospheric and introspective tune that begs to be put on repeat. —MV

Swans, “The Glowing Man (Excerpt)”

The experimental post-rock band announced their new album The Glowing Man this week and shared an excerpt from the title track. They’ve teased this record as “the last album release of Swans’ current incarnation,” but if these two minutes of music are any indication, The Glowing Man will be another installment of the pummeling riffs that made 2014’s To Be Kind a masterpiece. —Eric Renner Brown