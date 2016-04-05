Outside Lands 2016 lineup includes Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Lionel Richie

Douglas Mason/Getty Images
Madison Vain
April 05, 2016 at 05:01 PM EDT

The 9th annual Outside Lands Festival will return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park August 5-7, and Radiohead, the no-longer-hard-to-find LCD Soundsystem, and Lionel Richie will headline. Thom Yorke & Co. made history at the inaugural iteration of the event as the first act to ever play at the venue after dark when they closed out night one.

The headliners are joined by Lana Del Rey, J. Cole, Duran Duran, Major Lazer, Ryan Adams, Miguel, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, and many more. The Muppets’ Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who will make their very first live festival appearance that weekend, soundtracked the lineup-reveal video streaming below. The entire billing can be found on the festival website and below.

Three-day and single-day tickets for the fest go on sale this Thursday, April 7 at 1pm EST.

