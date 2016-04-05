The 9th annual Outside Lands Festival will return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park August 5-7, and Radiohead, the no-longer-hard-to-find LCD Soundsystem, and Lionel Richie will headline. Thom Yorke & Co. made history at the inaugural iteration of the event as the first act to ever play at the venue after dark when they closed out night one.

The headliners are joined by Lana Del Rey, J. Cole, Duran Duran, Major Lazer, Ryan Adams, Miguel, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, and many more. The Muppets’ Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who will make their very first live festival appearance that weekend, soundtracked the lineup-reveal video streaming below. The entire billing can be found on the festival website and below.

ranger dave delivered the goods. rt for a chance to win a pair of vip tickets: https://t.co/hXFBR0EigW #outsidelands pic.twitter.com/9gA8ZluyMD — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) April 5, 2016

Three-day and single-day tickets for the fest go on sale this Thursday, April 7 at 1pm EST.