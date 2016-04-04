Dancing With the Stars: Watch Jodie Sweetin's emotional foxtrot

ABC
Lynette Rice
April 04, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

Fuller heart, can’t lose!

On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, Jodie Sweetin reflected on her sobriety and how it led to her best year yet: starring in the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

In her rehearsal package, costars like Bob Saget talked about Sweetin’s journey since the original Full House sitcom went off the air and the personal demons she faced. “She’s a great mom because she’s been through so much,” Saget said. “The more honest you are with your kids, you can be real with them. That’s one of the things I love most about her.”

 

 

Sweetin’s foxtrot with Keo Motsepe earned two 8s and a 7 from the judges, with Carrie Ann Inaba lauding her authenticity and calling her performance “the most inspiring of the night.”

“I thought you did a wonderful job,” added Judge Len Goodman. 

After receiving her scores, Sweetin said, “I couldn’t have asked for a more real moment.”

