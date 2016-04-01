HelloGiggles parodies Weezer for People of New York web series

type Music Current Status In Season Producers Universal genre Rock

HelloGiggles’ People of New York unveils its season finale today, and the web comedy wanted to go out with a Weezer-centric bang. Airing on the same day the Los Angeles band debuts their new self-titled White Album, the episode features a sardonic ode to the group’s 2008 entry, “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived.”

Following suit with the series’ slice-of-life spoofs on popular photo blog Humans of New York, the six-minute music video parodies the hipsters that have allegedly overrun the city. “We do all the ‘coc’ that we see: water, oil, lotion, butter, cream in our coffee,” the clip’s star duo sings as images of their absurdist adventures flash. Their wacky New York outing includes taking over a night club, dancing in front of a graffiti-covered wall, and eventually killing a passerby with a selfie stick.

Watch the hilarity unfold below. With Weezer’s affinity for using viral memes, perhaps the two will show up in a real Weezer video.

Produced by Mark Berger (Of Mice and Men,​ T​hat’s Not Us), PONY follows creator and star Jessie Komitor (Cruise, Deadbeat) as she rotates through a medley of stereotypical New Yorkers. Its six-episode run has caricatured everyone from Upper East Side elitist Lauryn to downtown theatre artist Joan. The PONYcrew is currently at work on a pilot for the series. Watch more episodes over on HelloGiggles.