It’s been nearly three years since Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak played a dysfunctionally-in-love couple on The Office, but their robust best friendship continues to make our hearts melt off-screen.

Kaling took to Twitter Friday to post an adorable flashback photo of the pair, giving a nod to fellow Office costar Jenna Fischer for the snapshot. In it, Kaling and Novak grin into the camera in front of a lot that could very well belong to the show’s former set.

Over the years, the two have built a reputation for their bond. They have an archive worth of supportive messages and sweet-but-witty exchanges, and there’s an entire Tumblr dedicated to their fromance. Last June, Kaling described their relationship as “a romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments.”

The two are currently at work on an upcoming book.