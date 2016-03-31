Paul McCartney compilation album gets June release date

Paul McCartney‘s compilation album, including 67 tracks spanning from 1970 to today, will arrive June 10, the former Beatle announced Thursday. The record will be available as an LP, CD, and digital download.
“Me and my team came up with the idea of putting together a collection of my recordings with nothing else in mind other than having something fun to listen to,” McCartney said in a statement. “Maybe it’s to be enjoyed on a long car journey or an evening at home or at a party with friends? So we got our heads together and came up with these diverse playlists from various periods of my long and winding career.”
The album, titled Pure McCartney, features songs like 1970’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” 1982’s “Ebony and Ivory,” and 2015’s “Say Say Say” remix. See the full track list for the four-disc album below, and see the track lists for both the two-disc and the vinyl versions here.
DISC 1:
1. Maybe I’m Amazed
2. Heart Of The Country
3. Jet
4. Warm And Beautiful
5. Listen To What The Man Said
6. Dear Boy
7. Silly Love Songs
8. The Song We Were Singing
9. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey
10. Early Days
11. Big Barn Bed
12. Another Day
13. Flaming Pie
14. Jenny Wren
15. Too Many People
16. Let Me Roll It
17. New
DISC 2:
1. Live and Let Die
2. English Tea
3. Mull of Kintyre
4. Save Us
5. My Love
6. Bip Bop
7. Let ‘Em In
8. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
9. Calico Skies
10. Hi, Hi, Hi
11. Waterfalls
12. Band on the Run
13. Appreciate
14. Sing The Changes
15. Arrow Through Me
16. Every Night
17. Junior’s Farm
18. Mrs Vandebilt
DISC 3:
1. Say Say Say [2015 Remix]
2. My Valentine
3. Pipes of Peace
4. The World Tonight
5. Souvenir
6. Dance Tonight
7. Ebony and Ivory
8. Fine Line
9. Here Today
10. Press
11. Wanderlust
12. Winedark Open Sea
13. Beautiful Night
14. Girlfriend
15. Queenie Eye
16. We All Stand Together
DISC 4:
1. Coming Up
2. Too Much Rain
3. Good Times Coming / Feel the Sun
4. Goodnight Tonight
5. Baby’s Request
6. With a Little Luck
7. Little Willow
8. Only Mama Knows
9. Don’t Let it Bring You Down
10. The Back Seat Of My Car
11. No More Lonely Nights
12. Great Day
13. Venus and Mars / Rock Show
14. Temporary Secretary
15. Hope For The Future
16. Junk
