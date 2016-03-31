Paul McCartney compilation album gets June release date

Paul McCartney‘s compilation album, including 67 tracks spanning from 1970 to today, will arrive June 10, the former Beatle announced Thursday. The record will be available as an LP, CD, and digital download.

“Me and my team came up with the idea of putting together a collection of my recordings with nothing else in mind other than having something fun to listen to,” McCartney said in a statement. “Maybe it’s to be enjoyed on a long car journey or an evening at home or at a party with friends? So we got our heads together and came up with these diverse playlists from various periods of my long and winding career.”

The album, titled Pure McCartney, features songs like 1970’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” 1982’s “Ebony and Ivory,” and 2015’s “Say Say Say” remix. See the full track list for the four-disc album below, and see the track lists for both the two-disc and the vinyl versions here.

DISC 1:

1. Maybe I’m Amazed

2. Heart Of The Country

3. Jet

4. Warm And Beautiful

5. Listen To What The Man Said

6. Dear Boy

7. Silly Love Songs

8. The Song We Were Singing

9. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey

10. Early Days

11. Big Barn Bed

12. Another Day

13. Flaming Pie

14. Jenny Wren

15. Too Many People

16. Let Me Roll It

17. New

DISC 2:

1. Live and Let Die

2. English Tea

3. Mull of Kintyre

4. Save Us

5. My Love

6. Bip Bop

7. Let ‘Em In

8. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

9. Calico Skies

10. Hi, Hi, Hi

11. Waterfalls

12. Band on the Run

13. Appreciate

14. Sing The Changes

15. Arrow Through Me

16. Every Night

17. Junior’s Farm

18. Mrs Vandebilt

DISC 3:

1. Say Say Say [2015 Remix]

2. My Valentine

3. Pipes of Peace

4. The World Tonight

5. Souvenir

6. Dance Tonight

7. Ebony and Ivory

8. Fine Line

9. Here Today

10. Press

11. Wanderlust

12. Winedark Open Sea

13. Beautiful Night

14. Girlfriend

15. Queenie Eye

16. We All Stand Together

DISC 4:

1. Coming Up

2. Too Much Rain

3. Good Times Coming / Feel the Sun

4. Goodnight Tonight

5. Baby’s Request

6. With a Little Luck

7. Little Willow

8. Only Mama Knows

9. Don’t Let it Bring You Down

10. The Back Seat Of My Car

11. No More Lonely Nights

12. Great Day

13. Venus and Mars / Rock Show

14. Temporary Secretary

15. Hope For The Future

16. Junk