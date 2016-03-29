Your Instagram manifestos just got much longer. The social networking site announced Tuesday that they are expanding the length of videos users can post. Of course, to make such an announcement, they had to tap the right talent, and who better than their most popular user?

Selena Gomez posted a video highlighting the social media app’s new 60-second long video options by teasing some of her new music. Instagram’s new minute-long video possibilities start rolling out to users today and will be available to all users within the coming months. Instagram made the shift in response video viewing increasing by more than 40 percent in the last six months.

Additionally, all users on iOS devices now will be able to create a video out of multiple clips in a user’s camera roll as part of today’s new update.

Check out a teaser for the lengthier video options above, along with Gomez’s 60-second video below.