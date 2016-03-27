Image zoom Disney

The Jungle Book type Movie genre Adventure,

Drama,

Family

Everyone knows that bears hibernate during the winter — but what about bears living in the tropics?

A new clip from Disney’s upcoming Jungle Book movie finds Mowgli (newcomer Seel Nathi) helping his friend Baloo the bear (voiced by Bill Murray) prepare for winter by gorging himself on honey. When Bagheera (Ben Kingsley) finds the pair and objects, Baloo explains that even though there are no harsh winters in the jungle, he still needs to eat.

“Not full hibernation, but I nap,” Baloo adds. “A lot.”

Jon Favreau (Iron Man) directs this new take on Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories, which follows Mowgli’s journey through the jungle as the vicious tiger Shere Khan (Idris Elba) threatens to drive him away from the only home he’s ever known. As Mowgli makes his way through the wild, he meets creatures like the hypnotizing python Kaa (Scarlett Johansson) and the regal orangutan King Louie (Christopher Walken).

The Jungle Book hits theaters on April 15.