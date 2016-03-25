Like any great television reboot, TV Land (in celebration with Entertainment Weekly) is remixing a familiar formula for their reinvented TV Land Icon Awards, which are set to honor some of the biggest names of the small screen, including Norman Lear — producer of such shows as All in the Family, Sanford and Son, and Maude — and John Stamos, who currently stars on both Fox’s Grandfathered and Netflix’s Fuller House.

Seth MacFarlane is set to present Lear with the new Impact Icon Award, while Stamos’ Full House and Grandfathered co-stars, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, and Paget Brewster, will present the actor with the Timeless Icon Award. The Beach Boys, who made a cameo appearance on Full House‘s second season, will also perform a medley of songs as part of Stamos’ tribute.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian George Lopez, tapes April 10 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. “No wall can keep me from delivering a great show, so tunnel in… I mean tune in,” Lopez said of hosting the ceremony.

The TV Land Icon Awards air April 17, at 9 p.m. ET on TV Land.