John Oliver, John Legend, Bono among Fortune list of World's Greatest Leaders

Fortune released its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Leaders on Thursday, highlighting men and women “transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same” around the globe.

Among those chosen by the publication (which, like EW, is owned by Time Inc.) include John Oliver, John Legend, Bono, and many more.

“Oliver’s cerebral deep dives into social injustices on his HBO show, Last Week Tonight, have created a new form factor in comedy — call it ‘investi-comedy,'” writes Fortune about Oliver. “There isn’t a topic he won’t tackle, from the plight of chicken farmers to native advertising to net neutrality. He insists he’s no more than a comedian, but he has effected change: His net-neutrality piece, for example, was credited for a shift in the FCC’s position (and for crashing the agency’s website). His merciless pre–Super Tuesday takedown of Donald Trump, meanwhile, has been viewed more than 22 million times on YouTube.”

Of Legend, the site says, “He can boast a best-song Oscar, 10 Grammys, and at least 6 million albums sold. But Legend, 37, also embraces the grunt work of philanthropy — serving on boards, penning editorials, conducting listening tours in prisons and schools — and his advocacy is attracting as much attention as his hits. Last fall the Show Me Campaign, an ­education-oriented nonprofit Legend founded, launched #FREEAMERICA, a drive to reduce mass incarceration. In a Time op-ed, Legend called on legislatures to “ban the box” requiring job applicants to state whether they have a criminal record — a hurdle that makes it hard for rehabilitated felons to reenter society. The movement took on momentum in November when President Obama banned the box in federal hiring, and it’s one reason the NAACP just gave Legend its President’s Award, a service honor typically given to people decades older.”

Bono, who received a full profile from Ellen McGrit, was chosen by Fortune for his decades of goodwill and service. “The Irish rock icon now leads One, a data-driven, global organization that influences governments, rallies C-suites, and raises millions of dollars for people living in poverty. His secret: an ability to convince others that they are the true leaders of change, not him.”

