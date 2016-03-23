Ted Cruz quotes The American President in Donald Trump rebuke

The American President

Movie
In Season
PG-13
Michael Douglas, Michael J. Fox, Shawna Waldron, Wendie Malick, Martin Sheen
Rob Reiner
Drama

Ted Cruz, an aspiring American president and unabashed fan of The Princess Bride, sounded a bit like a different (fictional) American president during an interview Wednesday morning.

Speaking to CNN, Cruz defended his wife against a recent threat by fellow Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with a line that many noted is very similar to one said by President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) in 1995’s The American President.

“If Donald wants to get in a character fight, he’s better off sticking with me, because Heidi is way out of his league,” Cruz said.

The line in The American President, as written by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin: “You want a character debate, Bob? You better stick with me, ’cause Sydney Ellen Wade is way out of your league.”

 

Cruz’s rebuke came after Trump sent a tweet Tuesday threatening to “spill the beans” about Cruz’s wife Heidi, because an ad Trump attributed to Cruz “used a picture of [Trump’s wife] Melania from a G.Q. shoot.”

Cruz responded on Twitter by saying his campaign didn’t make the video (per The New York Times, the ad Trump appears to be referring to came from the super PAC Make America Awesome) and added, “Donald, if you try to attack Heidi, you’re more of a coward than I thought.”

Reps for Sorkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

