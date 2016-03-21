Watch a fan stun Rihanna during her Anti tour

It’s hard to steal the show from Rihanna, but one fan gave it his best shot at her Cincinnati performance on Saturday. While singing “FourFiveSeconds” on her Anti tour, the singer turned the mic toward an audience member for a 15-second shot in the spotlight.

He unexpectedly slayed the verse, eliciting wide eyes and wagging eyebrows from a shocked Rihanna. “Oh sh–,” she said, before waving the mic his way once again.

You must have been sitting RIGHT next to @TerahJay last night 😍😩🙌🏾 RT @classifiedhoe: they both snatched me LAWD pic.twitter.com/avZfZxVDfw — Glo, Mimi. Glo. (@_MiaBreezy) March 21, 2016

The lucky concertgoer, a longtime choir member named Terah Jay, later took to Twitter to commemorate the impromptu moment, noting that Rihanna later followed him on social media. “Y’all don’t understand how long I’ve been riding for @rihanna,” he wrote. “I will never forget this.”

I just sang with @rihanna!!!!!!! Ajsjdhrbtbdjsudbfbsjsjjdhdbfbshsjdndndjzhdjdbdbdnndndhdh — TJ (@TerahJay) March 20, 2016