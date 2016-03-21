Talking 'Cloverfield' and 'Daredevil'

Daredevil season 2 is here! Jeff Jensen had some issues with it — they made a Cloverfield sequel! — and I’m not sure the ending makes any sense.

On this week’s episode of Entertainment Geekly, Jeff and I share our thoughts on 10 Cloverfield Lane and Daredevil 2.0. Somehow, we wind up talking about Beneath the Planet of the Apes. Listen below, or subscribe to us on iTunes!