Michael C. Hall teamed up with his costar on Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena Hall, to perform a tribute to Radiohead. The Radiohead: Obsession performance took place at NYC’s Café Carlyle on Saturday night, but Playbill released two behind-the-scenes videos of their rehearsals at Smash Studios.

Radiohead: Obsession honored the genre-bending band fronted by Thom Yorke with covers of selections from their repertoire. The three rehearsal videos feature the duo performing “Ripcord,” “Sulk,” and a mash-up of “Thinking About You” and “High and Dry.”

See the performances in the videos above and below.

Lena posted photos from the evening on social media, and the Carlyle Hotel congratulated the pair on their performance.

Lena can be seen next in Sunday night’s episode of Girls.