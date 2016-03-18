type Video Games Current Status In Season

Telltale Games has finally revealed details about its forthcoming Batman video game.

The developers behind the award-winning games based on The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones unveiled their plans Friday during Telltale’s panel at South by Southwest Festival in Austin, several months after debuting an announcement trailer for the game.

The new Batman title, slated for a summer release, will do what no Batman game has really done before — follow the life of Bruce Wayne. “We are trying to get behind the mask — to the man,” said executive producer T.Q. Jefferson. “It’s trying to get to the core of Bruce Wayne and why he makes the decisions that he makes.”

The game makers compared their take on the iconic DC Comics superhero to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight film trilogy, which focused on Bruce Wayne as well as his superhero alter ego. Unlike Nolan’s PG-13 films, the game is aiming for an R-rated feel, according to the producers.

The game will allow players to choose between handling situations as Batman or as Bruce Wayne, with consequences that affect Gotham going forward in the story.

Batman staples such as Alfred Pennyworth, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Vicki Vale will all be in the game, but it won’t serve as a view into the extended universe, as the focus will be on Bruce and Batman. That doesn’t mean that noted Gotham villains won’t show up, even if the producers don’t want to tease which ones.

In addition to Batman, The Walking Dead, and Game of Thrones, Telltale has a Marvel project in the infancy stages, expected sometime in 2017.