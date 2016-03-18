type TV Show genre Drama, Comic Book Adaptations run date 09/30/16 creator Cheo Hodari Coker performer Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard, Rosario Dawson Producers Marvel Television broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

While Matt Murdock cleans up the streets of Hell’s Kitchen, Marvel and Netflix are planning to introduce a new hero uptown in Harlem with Luke Cage, and Netflix has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming series.

Tucked away at the end of Daredevil‘s second season, the teaser autoplays after viewers wrap up the final episode. The brief clip shows Cage (played by Mike Colter) standing off against a group of gun-toting criminals in a gym.

And these crooks have no problem opening fire in the closed (or abandoned) gym, letting loose a hail of bullets at Cage which, unsurprisingly to viewers, has little effect on him. Except for pocketing his clothing with bulletholes.

The trailer shows Cage calm and cool in the midst of fire before one of the assailants goes flying through a window into the gym’s office, followed by the Luke Cage logo popping up, set to Nas’ “Made You Look.” Cage of course debuted in Netflix’s second Marvel series, Jessica Jones, playing a supporting role before he set off to headline his own series.

The trailer is currently only available to watch on Netflix for subscribers here. But for those who can’t check out the teaser, see a few brief snippets (in GIF form) below.

Cage faces off as the gym is shot up, standing tall even as bullets hit him (and just about everything around him).

“I’m about sick of always having to buy new clothes,” Cage tells his enemies before one of them is thrown (presumably by Cage) through an office window.

And finally, the trailer ends with the unveiling of the Luke Cage logo.

Luke Cage, which also stars Mahershala Ali, Alfe Woodard, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, and Frank Whaley is set to drop on Netflix on Sept. 30. For more on Daredevil, check out EW’s full binge guide for season 2.